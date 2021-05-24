Spread the Love - Share this Post!























Carl E. Deckler, age 80, of Upper Sandusky, died Sunday, May 23, 2021, at his residence.

A Mass of Christian burial is 11 a.m. Thursday at Transfiguration of The Lord Catholic Parish with Father Conrad Sutter OFM Conv. and Deacon Kevin Wintersteller officiating. Interment will follow in St. Peter Catholic Cemetery. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home with a Catholic prayer service at 6:45 p.m.

Memorial donations may be made to the Knights of Columbus or Wyandot Memorial Hospice Foundation in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

