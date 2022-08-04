Carl Collet

CAREY — Carl E. ‘Tub’ Collet, of Carey, died Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, surrounded by his loving family at home. He was 88.

Carl was born Feb. 18, 1934, in Seneca County, to the late Edward E. and Marie T. (Dirmeyer) Collet. Carl was introduced to Mary Louise ‘Booty’ Haubert, by his parents, and the two were wed at St. Nicholas’ Catholic Church on May 9, 1953 in Frenchtown.

Carl will be greatly missed by his wife, Mary Collet, of Carey; children, Barb Dyer, of Carey; Karen (Ricky) Allen, of Erie, Michigan; Gary (Shirley) Collet, of Carey; and Angie Garner of Carey; 15 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandson; brother Donald R. (Beatrice) Collet, of Perrysburg; sister, Marilyn Pahl, of Bowling Green; sister-in-law Charlene Collet, of Carey; and numerous, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay, St., Carey. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday at Our Lady of Consolation, 315 Clay St., Carey. Burial will follow in St. Nicholas’ Cemetery in Frenchtown.