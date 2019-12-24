Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















TIFFIN — Carl “Bill” William Rinehammer, of Upper Sandusky, was born Aug. 19, 1948, to Carl H. and Dorothy M. (Brumbaugh) Rinehammer. He departed this life Dec. 21, 2019, at Fairhaven Community in Upper Sandusky at the age of 71 following a long illness.

Bill is survived by his wife, Connie (Pollock), whom he married Aug. 12, 1981; his daughters, Colleen (Brian) Halm and Christine Fogle; two brothers, Larry (Joy) Rinehammer and Robert (Phyllis) Rinehammer; a sister, Donna Simmons; six grandchildren, Zoe and Zane Halm, Thursday, Anberlin, Brooklyn and Dakota Fogle; numerous nieces and nephews; a brother-in-law, Bob Parish; and mother-in-law, Virginia Baughn.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy and Carl H. Rinehammer; sisters, Marilyn Parish, Carla Kay Rinehammer and a brother, Donavan “Lee” Rinehammer.

Bill loved working with the parks department in Upper Sandusky, mowing for the church and other people.

He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was not a people person but those whom he called family and friends, he loved with all his heart.

His hobby was HO scale trains and he loved to go for drives and cook-out.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date. The Engle-Shook Funeral Home & Crematory in Tiffin is assisting the family with their arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to DaVita Dialysis Center in Upper Sandusky, Fairhaven Community, Wyandot County Hospice or towards the purchase of a tree to be planted in his memory.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.engleshookfuneralhome.com.