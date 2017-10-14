Candase Ray Weatherholtz, age 1 of Findlay, died Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home with Pastor Rita Stewart officiating. Interment will follow in the Oak Hill Cemetery, Upper Sandusky. Visitation will be held from 1-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Visit www.BringmanClark.com to send a condolence, share a memory or view the life tribute video.

Memorial donations may be made to the Candase Weatherholtz family in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 East Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!