Byron Topping

KENTON — Byron Edward Topping, 64, of Kenton, passed away at 6:27 a.m. Friday, May 20, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funderal Home. A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. The family wishes to have everyone dress casual.

Donations may be given in Byron’s name to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com

