Brooke Hale

CRESTLINE — Brooke Renae Hale, 39, of Crestline, passed away Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

Friends may call from 12-2 p.m. Saturday at New Vision Church of God of Prophecy, 115 S. Pierce St., Crestline. The services are 2 p.m. Saturday at the church in Crestline, with Pastor Nathan Hale officiating.

Those wishing to share a memory of Brooke or send condolences to the Hale family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com

Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main Street, Crestline is honored to serve the family of Brooke Renae Hale.

