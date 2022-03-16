Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















SYCAMORE — Brian “Harry” E. Lay, age 64, of Sycamore, died at 9:14 a.m., Monday, March 7, 2022, at Marion General Hospital.

A memorial service for Brian will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore, with the Rev. Amy Vittorio officiating. Visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday before the memorial service.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made at waltonmoorefuneralhome.com

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!