Brenda Phillips

CAREY — Brenda Lynn Phillips, age 62, of Tiffin, went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 26, 2023, at her home surrounded by family.

Visitation is 1-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey. A funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday at The Harvest Time Chapel, 21162 TR 171, Vanlue. Friends may call one hour before the service.

Donations may be made in Brenda’s honor to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Homes is honored to serve Brenda’s family. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.StombaughBatton.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!