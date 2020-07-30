Home Obituaries Brenda Kay (Moser) Corkins

Brenda Kay (Moser) Corkins

Posted on July 30, 2020
GREENWICH — Brenda Kay (Moser) Corkins, 60, of Greenwich, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020, at home surrounded by her family.

A graveside service is 2 p.m. Sunday at Edward Grove Cemetery in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines.

Memorial donations may be directed to Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870. Arrangements were entrusted to Eastman Funeral Home, Greenwich.

Condolences for Brenda’s family can be made at www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.

