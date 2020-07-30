Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















GREENWICH — Brenda Kay (Moser) Corkins, 60, of Greenwich, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020, at home surrounded by her family.

A graveside service is 2 p.m. Sunday at Edward Grove Cemetery in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines.

Memorial donations may be directed to Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870. Arrangements were entrusted to Eastman Funeral Home, Greenwich.

Condolences for Brenda’s family can be made at www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!