Brenda Gum

CAREY — Brenda J. Gum, of Carey, died at 11:34 a.m. Friday, April 22, 2022, at Blanchard Valley Hospital in Findlay. She was 78.

Brenda’s funeral service is noon Wednesday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home in Carey with Pastor Cynthia Morrison officiating. Visitation is 10:30 a.m. to noon before the service. Burial will follow at Spring Grove Cemetery in Carey.

Memorial contributions may be made to Dorcas Carey Public Library and sent to the funeral home.

