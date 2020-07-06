Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Brandt Kristopher Raymond, age 31, of Tiffin, died Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at his residence.

A graveside service is 10 a.m. July 13 at Old Mission Cemetery. Visitation is 3-6 p.m. Wednesday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Brandt K. Raymond Memorial Fund, in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

To send a condolence, share a memory or view the life tribute video, visit www.BringmanClark.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!