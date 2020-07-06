Brandt Kristopher Raymond Posted on July 6, 2020 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Brandt Kristopher Raymond, age 31, of Tiffin, died Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at his residence. A graveside service is 10 a.m. July 13 at Old Mission Cemetery. Visitation is 3-6 p.m. Wednesday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Brandt K. Raymond Memorial Fund, in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351. To send a condolence, share a memory or view the life tribute video, visit www.BringmanClark.com. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!