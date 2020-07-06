Home Obituaries Brandt Kristopher Raymond

Brandt Kristopher Raymond

Posted on July 6, 2020
0
Spread the Love - Share this Post!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Brandt Kristopher Raymond, age 31, of Tiffin, died Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at his residence.

A graveside service is 10 a.m. July 13 at Old Mission Cemetery. Visitation is 3-6 p.m. Wednesday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Brandt K. Raymond Memorial Fund, in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

To send a condolence, share a memory or view the life tribute video, visit www.BringmanClark.com.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription


Spread the Love - Share this Post!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply