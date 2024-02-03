Brad Kurtz

CAREY — Brad D. Kurtz, of Carey, passed away peacefully at home after an extended illness Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024.

A Mass of Christian burial is 11 a.m. Monday at the Basilica and National Shrine of Our Lady of Consolation, Carey, with Father Xavier Goulet, OFM Conv., officiating. The family will receive guests one hour before Mass at the church. A private burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery, Salem Township, at a later date.

To honor Brad’s memory, the family requests donations be made to the Knights of Columbus scholarship fund in the care of the funeral home.

Arrangements are under the care of Beach Funeral Home, 214 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH 43316.

