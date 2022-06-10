Boyd Davis

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















FOREST — Boyd W. Davis, of Forest, died May 18, 2022, at his residence. He was 80.

Family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Clark Shields Funeral Home. Full military graveside rites will be 11 a.m. Wednesday in Preston Cemetery, Alger, with Pastor Rex Roth officiating.

