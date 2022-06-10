Boyd Davis Posted on June 10, 2022 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! FOREST — Boyd W. Davis, of Forest, died May 18, 2022, at his residence. He was 80. Family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Clark Shields Funeral Home. Full military graveside rites will be 11 a.m. Wednesday in Preston Cemetery, Alger, with Pastor Rex Roth officiating. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!