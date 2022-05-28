Boyd Davis Posted on May 28, 2022 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! FOREST — Boyd W. Davis, age 80, of Forest, passed away on May 18, 2022, at his residence. Family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. June 14 at Clark Shields Funeral Home. Full military graveside rites will be 11 a.m. June 15 in Preston Cemetery, Alger. Memorial contributions may be made to the Forest-Jackson Public Library or a charity of the donor’s choice in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843. Visit www.shieldsfh.com to view the life tribute DVD, extend a condolence or share a memory. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!