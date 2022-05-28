Boyd Davis

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















FOREST — Boyd W. Davis, age 80, of Forest, passed away on May 18, 2022, at his residence.

Family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. June 14 at Clark Shields Funeral Home. Full military graveside rites will be 11 a.m. June 15 in Preston Cemetery, Alger.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Forest-Jackson Public Library or a charity of the donor’s choice in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843.

Visit www.shieldsfh.com to view the life tribute DVD, extend a condolence or share a memory.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!