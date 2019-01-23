CAREY — Bonnie M. Harrah, of Upper Sandusky, died Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, at her daughter’s home in Upper Sandusky. She was 77.

The funeral service is 2 p.m. Friday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, Carey, with the Rev. Larry Nunley officiating.

Burial will follow in Pleasant View Cemetery, Sycamore.

Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to NYAP Foster Children Agency and sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH 43316-1169.

Online condolences may be sent at StombaughBatton.com.

