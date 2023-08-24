Bonnie Brooks

FINDLAY — Bonnie Sue Brooks, 72, of Carey, passed away Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, at Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay.

A celebration of life will be held at a later time.

Memorials contributions may be made in Bonnie’s memory to Bridge Hospice, 15100 Birchaven Lane, Findlay, OH 45840.

Coldren-Crates Funeral Home, Findlay, has been entrusted with Bonnie’s care. Online condolences may be shared with her family at oldrencrates.com.

