Boyd Robert “Bobby” Sipe Jr., age 69, of Nevada, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at his home.

Funeral services for Bobby Sipe will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bridge Hospice or the American Cancer Society and can be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com

