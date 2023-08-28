Billy Moyers

CAREY — Billy J. Moyers, formerly of Carey, died Sunday morning, Aug. 27, 2023, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Upper Sandusky, where he resided the past two years. He was 76.

His funeral service is 11 a.m. Thursday at Lighthouse Pentecostal Church of God, 1888 CH 96, Carey, OH 43316. Burial will follow at Spring Grove Cemetery in Carey. Friends may visit from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home in Carey, and one hour before the funeral service Thursday at the church.

