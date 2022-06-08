Billy Francis

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Billy R. Francis, of Harpster, died June 4, 2022, at University Hospitals, Samaritan Medical Center, Ashland. He was 72.

He was born June 28, 1949 in Waynesville, North Carolina, to the late Grover C. and Ollie M. (Chambers) Francis. Mr. Francis married Jennifer A. Galloway on May 17, 1969, and they celebrated 53 years of marriage.

She survives in Harpster along with a daughter Rebecca Heil, Harpster, and a son, Anthony (Marsha) Francis, Florida; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and brothers Robert (Betty) Francis and James (Joyce) Francis, both of North Carolina.

Mr. Francis was a jet engine mechanic serving in the United States Air Force during Vietnam. He had served for 20 years.

Private services will be held.