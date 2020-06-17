Obit: Bill Bogard, 86

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















SYCAMORE — Bill J. Bogard, age 86, formerly of 106 E. 10th St., Sycamore, died at 2:55 a.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, at the Wyandot Skilled Nursing and Rehab Center, Upper Sandusky.

Funeral services for Bill are 1 p.m. Saturday at Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore, with the Rev. Dr. Matthew Zuehlke officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery. Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday before the service. The family would like people to wear Ohio State clothing for visitation and the funeral service.



Memorial contributions can be made to Mohawk Athletics, the Sycamore American Legion Ballfield or the Wyandot Sports Hall of Fame in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.



Online expressions of sympathy can be made at www.WaltonMooreFuneralHome.com.

