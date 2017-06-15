Home Obituaries Beverly McLaughlin

Beverly McLaughlin

Posted on June 15, 2017
age 46, Monclova

Beverly A. McLaughlin of Monclova passed away on Tuesday, June 13, 2017 at Cleveland Clinic. She was 46.

A memorial service celebrating the life of Beverly A. McLaughlin will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 17, 2017 at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, with Chaplain Steve Sturgeon officiating.

Visitations will be held one hour before service time on Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the National Brain Tumor Society, or the Autism Research Foundation, and can be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH  43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.

