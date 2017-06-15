Beverly McLaughlin

Beverly A. McLaughlin of Monclova passed away on Tuesday, June 13, 2017 at Cleveland Clinic. She was 46.

A memorial service celebrating the life of Beverly A. McLaughlin will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 17, 2017 at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, with Chaplain Steve Sturgeon officiating.

Visitations will be held one hour before service time on Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the National Brain Tumor Society, or the Autism Research Foundation, and can be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!