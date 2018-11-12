CAREY — Beverly A. Burks, of Tiffin, died at 6:45 p.m. Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, at Autumnwood Care Center in Tiffin. She was 83.

Her funeral service is 11 a.m. Tuesday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home with Pastor Phil Moredyke officiating.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date at Spring Grove Cemetery in Carey.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. today at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family of Faith Lutheran Church or Autumnwood Care Center’s Freedom Hall Unit and sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH 43316.

Online condolences may be sent at www.stombaughbatton.com.

