Betty Wines

Betty J. Wines, age 65, of Upper Sandusky, died Nov. 18, 2023, at her residence.

A Mass of Christian burial is 11 a.m. Wednesday in Transfiguration of The Lord Catholic Church with Father Savio Manavalan, OFM Conv., and deacon Kevin Wintersteller officiating. Interment will follow in St. Peter Catholic Cemetery. Visitation is 4-6 p.m. Tuesday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home with a Catholic prayer service at 6 p.m. Tuesday followed by a CLC memorial service.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Peter Catholic School or the American Red Cross in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Visit www.BringmanClark.com to send a condolence or to share a memory.

