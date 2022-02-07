Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Betty Shepherd

BUCYRUS — Betty J. Shepherd, 58, returned to her heavenly home Feb. 3, 2022, after a brief illness. Her devotion to her family and her firm belief in God supported her in her struggle and ultimately gave her peace.

Visiting hours are 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Munz-Pirnstill Funeral home in Bucyrus. Services will follow visitation at 1 p.m. Thursday. Burial will follow at Whetstone Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Association or the Crawford County Humane Society.

Moments of remembrance may be left online at www.munzpirnstill.com

