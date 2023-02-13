Home Obituaries Betty Romich

Betty Romich

Posted on February 13, 2023
Betty L. Romich, age 92, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 1:39 p.m. Saturday Feb. 11, 2023, at the Wyandot Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. 

A funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Paul Lutheran Church with Pastor Barry Halter Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Old Mission Cemetery. Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home and from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesday before the funeral service at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church or a charity of the donor’s choice in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351. 

Visit www.BringmanClark.com to view the life tribute DVD, send a condolence or share a memory.

