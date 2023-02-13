Betty Romich Posted on February 13, 2023 0 Betty L. Romich, age 92, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 1:39 p.m. Saturday Feb. 11, 2023, at the Wyandot Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. A funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Paul Lutheran Church with Pastor Barry Halter Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Old Mission Cemetery. Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home and from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesday before the funeral service at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church or a charity of the donor’s choice in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351. Visit www.BringmanClark.com to view the life tribute DVD, send a condolence or share a memory. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription