Betty Romich

Betty L. Romich, age 92, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 1:39 p.m. Saturday Feb. 11, 2023, at the Wyandot Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

A funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Paul Lutheran Church with Pastor Barry Halter Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Old Mission Cemetery. Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home and from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesday before the funeral service at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church or a charity of the donor’s choice in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

