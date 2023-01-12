Betty Ritter

PORT ORANGE, Fla. — Betty Roop Ritter passed away Dec. 31, 2022, surrounded by family in New Smyrna Beach, Florida.

There will be a memorial service at a later date in May.

For those who would like to honor her memory, the family requests that they make a donation to the Flagler Humane Society or to a local animal shelter to support her love of animals.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!