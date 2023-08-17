Betty Murray

Betty Jean Murray, age 91, formerly of Lemert, and most recently of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 4:20 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Upper Sandusky.

A funeral service for Betty Jean Murray is 1 p.m. Monday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, and will be officiated by the Rev. Tim Nilsen. Burial will follow at Old Mission Cemetery. Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday before the service at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Martin Luther Lutheran Church, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center activities fund or Hospice of Wyandot Memorial and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be shared at www.lucasbatton.com

