MARION — Betty Lou Hackworth, age 92, of Marseilles, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020, at Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehab.

Per her request, there will be no calling hours and private burial will be at a later date in Chapel Heights Memory Gardens.

Memorial donations may be made in Betty’s honor to Hospice of Wyandot County.

Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel is honored to serve Betty’s family.

Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.

