Betty Jean Corbin Posted on October 14, 2020 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! FOREST — Betty Jean Corbin, age 95, of Wharton, died at 10:25 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Fox Run Manor, Findlay. A memorial service and celebration of life is 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Wharton Church of God, with a meal to follow at The Dwelling Place in Wharton. Attendees may wear a mask if they wish and should stay home if not feeling well. Memorial contributions may be made to Wharton Church of God, Gideons International and Camp Otyokwah Church Camp in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St. Forest, OH, 45843. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!