FOREST — Betty Jean Corbin, age 95, of Wharton, died at 10:25 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Fox Run Manor, Findlay.

A memorial service and celebration of life is 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Wharton Church of God, with a meal to follow at The Dwelling Place in Wharton. Attendees may wear a mask if they wish and should stay home if not feeling well.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wharton Church of God, Gideons International and Camp Otyokwah Church Camp in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St. Forest, OH, 45843.

