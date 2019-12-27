Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Betty J. McLane, age 82, of rural Upper Sandusky, passed away at 8:34 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, with her family by her side.

Betty was born March 13, 1937, in Toledo, to Leroy and Helen (Shope) Teet, both of whom are deceased. She married Edward C. McLane on Nov. 24, 1956, and he passed away Oct. 22, 2003.

She is survived by her three sons, Lawrence (Heidi) McLane, Upper Sandusky; Steven (Teresa) McLane, Upper Sandusky; and Donald (Sylvia) McLane, Findlay; grandchildren, Michaela, Michael (Kim), Matt, Jesse, Austin and Ranae; along with six great-grandchildren, Olivia, Taylor, Stephanie, Joey, Gavin and Hailey. Betty also is survived by a brother Charles Teet, Grand Rapids; and three sisters-in-law, Linda Teet, Northwood; Karen Teet, Colorado; Margie Haines of Bellefontaine; and a brother in law, Richard McLane, Kenton.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Edward; and three brothers, William, Richard and Thomas.

Betty was a homemaker and had worked at the former Westinghouse-AO Smith in Upper Sandusky.

She helped out as a den mother for her boys when they were in Cub Scouts in her earlier years, and always kept busy sewing, baking, doing geneology, making decorative soap, along with doing many different crafts, of which she blessed many people with those crafts throughout the years.

Betty will be remembered for her giving spirit, her heart of hospitality to people, in which her home was always open to others and her love for her family, especially her grandchildren.

Funeral services for McLane are 11 a.m. Monday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, with the Rev. Jim Stauffer officiating. Burial will follow at Chandler Cemetery. Visitation is 2-6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Wyandot County and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH, 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at www.lucasbatton.com.