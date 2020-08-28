Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Betty E. Oney, age 94, of Upper Sandusky, died Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Visitation is 9-10:30 a.m. Monday followed by funeral service at Upper Sandusky Church of Nazarene, 845 Marseilles Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH. Pastor Eric Anderson will officiate. Interment will follow at Old Mission Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Upper Sandusky Church of Nazarene in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

To send flowers or to share a memory, visit BringmanClark.com.

