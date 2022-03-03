Betty Cramer-Park

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Betty Lou Cramer-Park, age 83, of Upper Sandusky, passed Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at her residence.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home with pastors Bob Couch, Eric Park and Tim McGuire officiating. Burial will follow in Wharton Richland Union Cemetery, Wharton.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wyandot Memorial Hospice or a charity of the donor’s choice in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Visit www.BringmanClark.com to extend a condolence or share a memory.

