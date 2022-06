Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















CAREY — Betty L. Bardon, of Channahon, Illinois, formerly of Carey, died Monday, June 13, 2022, at her home. he was 93.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Saturday with services following at tombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey. with Pastor David Odegard officiating. Final resting place will be, Zion Bloom Cemetery in Vanlue.