Bettie J. Khuene

Bettie J. Kheune, age 96, of Marion, passed away at 6:10 a.m.Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in her home in Marion.

Funeral services for Bettie Kheune are noon Saturday at Heritage Bible Church at 93 Marion-Williamsport Road E., Marion, with Pastor Brian Bailey officiating. Burial will follow at Nevada Cemetery.

Visitation is for one hour before service time, from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Heritage Bible Church, or a charity of the donor’s choice, and may be sent to Lucas Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be made at www.lucasbatton.com.

