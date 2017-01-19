CAREY — Bette H. Cludy, of Carey, died at 4:04 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017 at Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay. She was 93.

The funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, Carey, with the Rev. William Schultz officiating.

Burial will follow at Spring Grove Cemetery, Carey.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the Carey Food Pantry, Dorcas Carey Library or Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church in care of Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey OH 43316-1169.