CAREY — Beth Marie Wilcox, of Findlay, died Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at Findlay Hospice Care Center. She was 47.

A private family graveside service will be at the chapel in Fountain Cemetery, Fostoria, with the Rev. John Ernsberger officiating.

