Bertis Justice

Bertis “Bert” Justice, of Upper Sandusky, died March 18, 2023, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was 83.

A private graveside service will be held at Wharton Richland Union Cemetery with Pastor Steve Sturgeon officiating.

Bringman Clark Funeral Home is entrusted to serve the Justice family.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!