Bertie Seaman

Bertie Lucille Seaman, age 91, formerly of Port Charlotte, Florida, Fostoria, and more recently she was a resident at Westbrook Assisted Living and Memory Care of Upper Sandusky, and Presidential Post Acute in Marion, went to be with the Lord at 10:55 p.m. Monday, March 13, 2023.

A funeral service for Bertie Lucille Seaman is 5 p.m. Tuesday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky. A graveside service is 11 a.m. March 23 at Knollcrest Memory Garden in Arcadia. Visitation is 2-5 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home before the funeral service.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter Catholic School and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be shared at www.lucasbatton.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!