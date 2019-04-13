Bernice Thome

CAREY — Bernice Mae Keller Thome, 90, of Carey, died at 11:45 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Birchaven Village, Findlay.

A memorial service will be held in honor of Bernice at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Carey Historical Society, P.O. Box 202, Carey, OH 43316, or Bridge Home Health and Hospice, 15100 Birchaven Lane, Findlay, OH 45840.

Online condolences may be sent at www.stombaughbatton.com.

Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home in Carey has been entrusted with Bernice’s arrangements.

