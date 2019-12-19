Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















FOREST — Bernard L. George, of Forest, died Dec. 17, 2019, at Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay. He was 87.

He was born Nov. 23, 1932, in Wyandot County, to the late William Leon and Nina (Kauble) George. Mr. George married Verla B. Slone on Dec. 15, 1953, and she preceded him in death Dec. 13, 2016.

He is survived by sons, Jim (Lisa) George, Bucyrus; Greg (Vickie) George and Brian (Phyllis) George, both of Forest; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Leon Paul (Virginia) George, Galion; and a sister, Mary Rose Brown, Forest.

George was preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters.

He was a graduate of Forest High School.

George attended Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Upper Sandusky and then Findlay.

He was owner and operator of George Brothers Masonry in Forest, that he and his brother founded in 1961.

A memorial service is 5 p.m. Friday at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 9935 Ohio 12 W, Findlay, OH 45840. Visitation is 3-5 p.m. before the time of the service at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843. Clark Shields Funeral Home is entrusted to serve the George family.

