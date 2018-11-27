Bernard Haubert

CAREY — Bernard P. Haubert, of Fostoria, died at 2 a.m. Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, at St. Catherine’s Manor in Fostoria. He was 76.

The funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Thursday at All Saints Parish Funeral Chapel in Frenchtown with the Rev. Tim Kummerer officiating. Burial will follow in St. Nicholas Cemetery, Frenchtown. A rosary service is 9 a.m. Thursday at the church with visitation to follow until time of the Mass. Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, Carey.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the All Saints Cemetery Fund or School of Opportunity, Tiffin, and sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH 43316-1169.

Online condolences may be made at StombaughBatton.com.

