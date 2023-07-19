Berlyn Geary

SYCAMORE — Berlyn G. Geary, age 89, of Tiffin, died at 1:34 a.m., Monday, July 17, 2023, at home.

Funeral services for Berlyn are 1 p.m. Saturday at Sycamore United Methodist Church with the Rev. Amy Vittorio officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery where the Sycamore American Legion will conduct a military graveside service. Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to No one Fights Alone in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made at waltonmoorefuneralhome.com.

