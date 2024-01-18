Basil R. Hotelling, age 79, of Upper Sandusky, died Jan. 12, 2024. at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Visitation is 10-11 a.m. Tuesday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home, Upper Sandusky. A funeral service is 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home with Steve Sturgeon officiating. A private interment will be held in Old Mission Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Basil Hotelling Memorial Fund to assist the family, in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

To send a condolence or share a memory, visit www.BringmanClark.com.

