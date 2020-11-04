Bartholemew “Bart” E. Phillips Posted on November 4, 2020 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Bartholemew “Bart” E. Phillips, of Green Springs, died Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Eden Springs Healthcare Center. He was 38. A graveside service and celebration of life will be held at a later date. Bringman Clark Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!