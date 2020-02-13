Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















MARION — Bart Dwain Warren, age 70, passed away Feb. 8, 2020.

He was born on Feb. 19, 1949, in Clarksville, Arkansas, to the late Sam and Jessie (Beasley) Warren.

He is survived by his loving wife, Sharla Warren; children, Bryan Warren, Bart David Warren and Karyn Faith Inman; siblings, Larry (Butch) Warren, Leah Spurl, Lesia Stice; and 14 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Jessica Warren; and daughter, Molly Burgess.

Bart was a proud member of the U.S. Navy, serving in the Vietnam War.

He was a minister of the gospel and pastored many churches throughout the years. Bart worked at Central Soya-Bunge in Marion, for many years before retiring from Poet in Fostoria.

Arrangements are entrusted to Edwards Funeral Service in Marion.