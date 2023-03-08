Barry Hoerig

SYCAMORE — Barry G. Hoerig, age 65, of Santa Maria, California and formerly of Sycamore, died Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at home in Santa Maria.

A memorial service for Barry is 1 p.m. Saturday at Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore, with the Rev. Gary Walters officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery, Sycamore. Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday before the memorial service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to AMCSI, Wyandot County Home Health or the Mohawk Community Library in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

Online expressions of sympathy can be made at waltonmoorefuneralhome.com.

