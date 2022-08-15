Barbara Martig

Barbara Ann Martig, age 80, died Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at Fairhaven Health Care Community.

A funeral service is at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in Bringman Clark Funeral Home with Pastor Barry Halter officiating. Interment will follow in Old Mission Cemetery. Visitation is from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorial donations in her name may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church or Wyandot Memorial Hospital in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Visit www.BringmanClark.com to send a condolence or to share a memory.

