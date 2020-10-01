Home Obituaries Barbara J. Reed

Barbara J. Reed

Posted on October 1, 2020
COLDWATER — Barbara J. Reed, age 97, of Coldwater, died Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 at Briarwood Village, Coldwater.

A funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Friday at the Covenant Community Church in Coldwater. Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service  Friday at the church. The family requests that all visitors limit physical contact, wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

Hogenkamp Funeral Home in Coldwater is handling the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or the Briarwood Village Activity Fund.

Condolences may be left at hogenkampfh.com.

