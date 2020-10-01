Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















COLDWATER — Barbara J. Reed, age 97, of Coldwater, died Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 at Briarwood Village, Coldwater.

A funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Friday at the Covenant Community Church in Coldwater. Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the church. The family requests that all visitors limit physical contact, wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

Hogenkamp Funeral Home in Coldwater is handling the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or the Briarwood Village Activity Fund.

Condolences may be left at hogenkampfh.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!