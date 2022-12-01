Barbara S. “Sam” Gier, age 77, of Upper Sandusky, and formerly of Glouster, passed away at 9:10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Upper Sandusky.

A graveside service for Barbara Gier is 2:30 p.m. Friday at Old Mission Cemetery in Upper Sandusky with Pastor Steve Sturgeon officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the County Nursing Home activities fund, and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com

