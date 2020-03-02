Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















CAREY — Barbara E. Lazza, 84, of Carey, died at 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at her residence with her family by her side.

Born Oct. 23, 1935, in Kenton, she was a daughter of the late Thomas E. and Gladys (Leslie) Weber. She married Vincent Lazza on Sept. 10, 1956. He preceded her in death May 30, 1978.

Barbara is survived by three children, Barbara Anne Lemire, Carey; Vincent Jay Lazza, Belle Center; and Sonya Kay McNeil, Findlay; six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

She spent many years caring for others as a home health and nursing home aide.

She was a member of Beech Grove Wesleyan Church near Carey.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, Carey.

A graveside service is 2 p.m. Thursday at Wharton-Richland Union Cemetery in Wharton, with the Rev. Jim Klausing officiating.